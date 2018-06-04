Purtee wins Shootout feature

DeGRAFF – Shady Bowl Speedway welcomed the first race of the Van Hoy Oil Shootout on Saturday. The thunder cars of Indiana came into the home turf of the Shady Bowl Hangar 18 Hobby Stocks, looking to steal the $1,000 to win 100-lap feature.

A full field of 18 cars charged into turn one at the drop of the green flag. Mike Worrell led the first three counters before giving way to Randy Hoppes. Hoppes was out front until lap 26 when he fell to Ronnie Rose. On lap 31 local favorite Jason Purtee powered his way into the lead. Dustin Sapp closed in on Purtee passing just after the halfway battle. Purtee did not give up as he dogged Sapp every lap. Sapp and Purtee had the fans on their feet as they battled for the top spot and the $1,000. Sapp began to fade and Purtee was able to put his Fat Boy’s Pizza Ford out front on lap 79. The DeGraff speedster went on to claim the biggest win of his career.

A.J. Stewart was second, with Earl Adams third, Jamison Owens fourth and Justin Feight fifth. Sapp set fast time with a 15.483 lap. There was bonus money up for grabs, too, Sapp picked up $50 from Paynes Auto Parts. Earl Adams claimed the PPG Hard Charger prize of $50. The X-factor Motor Sports Hard Luck award went to Randy Hoppes. Purtee picked up a gift certificate worth $50 from Hangar 18 Race Cars.

The 30-lap Biggins Small Engine Repair modified race was thrilling from the drop of the green flag. Ralph Harrod set a torrid pace from his front row starting spot. The lead did not last long as a mechanical issue caused him to spin taking Daniel McPherson with him. Both cars were eliminated. Logan McPherson of Bellefontaine took over the lead on the restart. He was behind the wheel of the Ed Tapp open-wheeler sponsored by Howe Racing. The youngster set his sights on the checkered, but soon had his hands full as Greg Stapleton and Rob Yelton ran him down. The trio put on a great show as they battled all the way to the checkered. McPherson was able to hold them off to post his first feature win. Stapleton, Rob Yelton, Brad Yelton and Ross Klingelhofer rounded out the top five. Rob Yelton was the dash winner, with Rob Dutra and Nate Purtee posting heat wins. Fast qualifier was Sean McNealy with a lap of 13.738.

The 25-lap street stock main was perhaps the best race of the evening. Rob Schaeff led the first five laps before giving way to Rodney Roush. The 2017 champ was not to be denied the lead as he, fast qualifer Buck Purtee and Jim Lewis Jr. went to war for the top spot. The trio traded bumps and door slamming each other all the way to the checkered. When the dust cleared, Roush was in victory lane. Purtee was second, Lewis third, Rob Schaeff fourth and Chad Brandyberry fifth. Purtee won the dash, with heat honors going to Jacob Heckman and Robert Roush. Chad Brandyberry won the Hard Charger award.

The Buckeye FWS Mini Stock feature saw Justin Pope take command of the 20-lap race . Pope maintained the lead until Ryan Tamburro took advantage of a slip by Pope and took the lead. Tamburro, of Columbus, went on to take his third straight feature. Tamburro is sponsored by American Hauling. Pope held on for second, with fast qualifier Andru Troyer third, Eddie Kemp fourth and Dylan Troyer fifth. Tamburro won the dash, with Corey Plunkett in victory lane for the heat race.

In spectator drag action, Jacob Muncy edged out Tim Hines for the win.

This Saturday will be Emerson Climate Technologies Employee Appreciation Night. It will also be The Kenny Stookey Classic night with a 62-lap feature paying $2,000 to win. The track also will host The Relay For Life American Cancer Society.

In addition to the street stocks, the Nagel Excavating late models, Biggins Small Engine Repair Modifieds and Buckeye FWD Mini Stocks will also do battle. There will also be a Meet and Greet session for the fans. Racing will start at 7 p.m.

