Shoot-Out comes to Shady Bowl

DeGRAFF – The roar of racing engines returns to Shady Bowl Speedway on Saturday.

The Van Hoy Oil Shoot-Out Series will hold its first-ever race at Shady Bowl.

The Shady Bowl Hobby Stock cars will take on the Indiana-based Thunder Cars in a 100-lap event. The winner will take home $1,000. Jason Purtee of Quincy, a former track champion and current points leader with one feature win this season, will try and take home the big bucks with his Hangar 18 stocker.

The series will travel to Mt. Lawn (Ind.) speedway on June 10. The next stop will be back at Shady Bowl on July 14 followed by a return trip to Mt. Lawn Speedway on July 22. The five-race series will finish out its season on Aug. 4-5 at the famed Winchester Speedway (Ind.).

The Biggins Small Engine Repair modifieds will also be on hand on Saturday, with Buddy Townsend leading the points standings.

The street stocks, led in points by Buck Purtee, are also on the schedule. The night will wrap up with the Buckeye FWD Mini Stocks led by Ryan Tamburro and the spectator drag cars.

Racing will start on Saturday at 7 p.m.

