House places 13th at NCAA Div. III track meet

LA CROSSE, Wis. – Heidelberg University women’s distance runner Rachel House took 13th in the 10,000-meter race at the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track & Field Championships, hosted by Wisconsin-La Crosse, on Thursday, May 24.

House, a graduate of Mechanicsburg High School, clocked a 37:47.31. The race was moved up three hours because of the high temperatures in west-central Wisconsin.

The heat seemed to affect the times of all runners, including champion Taryn Cordani (Ithaca).

“We are very proud of how well Rachel competed,” said Heidelberg Coach Joe Yoder. “In less-than-ideal conditions, she ran well and improved her finish by six spots.”

Entering the event, House had the 19th-best qualifying time.