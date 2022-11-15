A special thank you

Friends of the Champaign County Library group would like to extend a warm Thank You to all of those that made the Fall Book Sale a huge success. Those include more than 30 local businesses, community service agencies and many individuals that posted flyers about the event as well as others that “talked up” the Fall Book Sale. We also wish to thank all that donated books and other items to the sale. Finally to the community, thank you for attending and purchasing books during the Book Sale. The sale provides financial assistance to many of the special programs that the library holds throughout the year. Friends of the Champaign County Library meet the first Tuesday of every month and new members are always welcomed. We look forward to seeing everyone May 4-6, 2023 for the spring sale.

Teresa Nuzum

Event coordinator

Friends of the Champaign County Library