We have all heard recent news reports about the tearing down of historical statues, the distortion of American history as currently taught in some schools and the inclination to judge those who lived centuries ago by 21st century norms.

For those who embrace the above, please consider the following that we saw posted on-line.

History is not there for you to like or dislike.

It is there for you to learn from.

And if it offends you, even better,

because you are less likely to repeat it.

History is not yours to change or destroy.

Bob and Barbara Behling

Urbana Township