On November 4, I became acquainted with two gems of Champaign County. I was involved in a motor vehicle accident on US 36 at Ludlow Road. Thankfully, no one was hurt and several passersby were kind enough to stop and check on me. The first gem is Deputy Ward of the Champaign County Sheriff’s department. It was clear her job was to secure safe passage for other vehicles and gather the facts. But it was the way she performed her duties with a friendly smile and a sense of genuine caring. She embodies the moniker of law enforcement—To serve and protect. The second gem is Brian from Tim’s Towing. During our ride to Dublin, it was clear this is a very intuitive and friendly man. We covered everything from the Bengals to leadership philosophies. I understand his father is a County Commissioner. Well, the apple didn’t fall far from the tree. I am commuting worker and after my experience I will attempt to emulate these individuals while serving the citizens of Champaign County. God bless each and every one of you.

With gratitude,

Steve Scalise, D. O.

Columbus