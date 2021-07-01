Mandel’s ‘toxic’ environment is not right for Senate

Josh Mandel is not the right choice for the United States Senate. The Columbus Dispatch reported recently that members of Mandel’s campaign finance team quit because of a “toxic” work environment by Mandel’s now girlfriend and finance director Rachel Wilson. Wilson would berate staff and Mandel would do nothing to intervene. Worse, Mandel and Wilson would scream at each other in the hall and create an unstable work environment for others. This is unacceptable behavior from a candidate seeking the votes and endorsements of the people of Ohio. All this while Mandel has tried to make his faith a central part of his campaign. Mandel’s actions are hypocritical, toxic, and create a startling picture of what he would look like in the halls of Washington.

Cyrus Theodor

Urbana