About lives lost

The Urbana Daily Citizen page 1 headline (Feb. 23, 2021) tells us that “US Deaths [from the virus] surpass 500K,” or a fifth of worldwide deaths from the Coronavirus. That figure is therefore 2,500,000, or 2.5 million. This is indeed tragic.

However, there are other leading causes of world deaths: Abortions, 42.3 million; diseases, 13 million; cancer, 8.2 million; smoking, 5 million; HIV/AIDS, 1.7 million. The U.S, alone kills 760,800 unborn babies a year. Thus their deaths outnumber the virus deaths by a third.

Yet annual worldwide deaths (a Worldometer estimate) of 58.6 million does not include unborn babies’ abortion deaths. That is because most health organizations do not recognize them as human beings, though biologists affirm that they are indeed human from the moment of conception. Dianne Irving writes, “scientifically something very radical occurs between the processes of gametogenesis (basic germ cells changing into sperm and eggs) and fertilization… . they have been changed into a single, whole human being” (“When Do Human Beings Begin?” International Journal of Sociology and Social Policy 19:3/4 (1999).

Unborn babies do not qualify as countable because they are so tiny, because politicians in various countries have endorsed abortion clinics, and because in rich countries the procedure is extremely profitable. In poorer countries the procedure prevents having to feed, house, clothe, and educate new citizens.

The only way to educate people about their origins in two human bodies is to ensure that high-school and college biology courses cover this important material. Those who would like a concise pamphlet about our conception can call 937 653-6745 for one, which we will supply.

David George & Members

Champaign County Right to Life