Resident thanks health district

I wish to express kudos to the Champaign Health District Department for its amazing inoculation procedures. The service was very well organized, with all steps kept at social distancing, yet easily handled.

There also were seemingly endless volunteers greeting and assisting at every position. The department’s resources must have been strained to the limits through the past year, yet we were processed with joy and laughter. We must be grateful for such wonderful professionals and others who are going beyond any requirements to make this necessary work pleasant and proficient.

Janet W. Ebert

Urbana