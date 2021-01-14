Addressing telemedicine and abortion

With the imminent signing of the Telemedicine Abortion Ban by Gov. DeWine, those women contemplating a do-it-yourself abortion at home should be aware that it will soon be illegal. In 33 states, however, women can ask for an abortion-inducing pill over the phone, so why has Ohio decided that this is a bad idea?

The pills are mostly a drug called mifepristone, which before the pandemic were prescribed by doctors with advisement about their possible side-effects. One need only go on line to “RxList Mifepristone: Side Effects, Disease” to learn that there are 27 common ones, including abdominal cramping, back pain, diarrhea, fainting, pelvic pain, uterine bleeding, and vaginitis. The list, by the way, is headed “there are no known side effects of mifepristone (Mifeprex)”! A variant of Mifeprex is Korlym, with a list of 24 dangerous side-effects. Some are chest pain, nausea, potential heart-conduction abnormalities, swelling, and vomiting.

One can guess why Planned Parenthood and other abortionists have turned to Telemedicine — attendance at their clinics has declined for fear of the Coronavirus. But even if a pregnant woman may fear for her own health if she takes mifepristone, she should also know what the drug does to the small infant in her womb. It is a poison that kills, affecting all the baby’s tiny organs. As Ohio Right to Life has written, those women contemplating obtaining these pills need our voices “to show the world that [innocent preborn children] are not just ‘tissue’ or a meaningless group of ‘cells,’ but real human beings, from conception to birth.” Champaign County Right to Life has CDs and other visual material for anyone who wishes to see the liveliness and complexity of even the tiniest infants in the womb. We lend them out (937 653-6745).

David George & Members

Champaign County Right to Life