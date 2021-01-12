UPDATED: Urbana DAR thanks ‘Wreaths Across America’ participants

Thank you! Thank you, wreath donors and participants for helping Urbana Chapter DAR carry out another successful “Wreaths Across America” project. Its success is due to your willingness to make such generous contributions to the project.

We especially would like to thank DAV Chapter 31 and Spriggs Wing Post 5451 for their generosity above and beyond the norm regarding numbers of wreaths purchased. We also thank the Urbana High School Band for providing our bugle player, Moriah Tavenner, who did an outstanding job playing Taps at the conclusion of the program. We also need to thank Bob Jumper and Susan Tehan for their help at the cemetery and their willingness to support us in any way they can be of service. We also give a shout out to Craig Bennett, A U.S. Navy Veteran and his grandson Vincent, who assisted us in the distribution of the boxes of wreaths at Soldiers Mound.

We would be remiss if we didn’t thank the donors who made generous purchases of wreaths: Pearce-Kerns Post 120, Earl and Jeanne Evans, Jess and Judi Henson, Holly Henson, Dwight and Amy Paul, Michael Melvin, Brett Gilbert, Urbana Lions Club, Larry and Sally Kyte, Allen and Susan Maurice, Jeff and Carol White, Jim and Susie White, Roger and Kathy Packman, and Pat and Patsy Thackery.

If one wreath was purchased, it was significant to our efforts, and we were able to place 600 plus wreaths because of those efforts. This is a very dear project to our Urbana Chapter DAR, and we hope to continue it for many years to come. We no more than conclude one year’s efforts than it is time to begin the next. To that point, until January 15, if you purchase one wreath, we will be sent two, so we will accept your help immediately in increasing our efforts to cover all 1704 Veteran graves in Oak Dale. However, if you would like to participate in this way, you need to use a credit card to this address: WreathsAcrossAmerica.org/oh0175zp. Otherwise, I will have brochures out by August 1, 2021 at various businesses in Urbana. Watch for our upcoming announcements.

Patricia Detwiler, Project Chairman

Kim Snyder, Chapter Regent

Editor’s note: The DAR inadvertently submitted an outdated letter that appeared earlier on this website. This is the replacement letter submitted by DAR after publication of the original letter.