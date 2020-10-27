Help local Wreaths Across America effort

“Greater love hath no man than this, that he lay down his life for his friends.”

John 15:13

Approximately 1,703 veterans are currently known to be interred at Oak Dale Cemetery. Urbana Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) hope to have balsam wreaths placed on each and every one of these graves on December 19, 2020. Last year, 2019, more than 100 volunteers placed approximately 600 wreaths on veteran graves, which spurred us on to reach for the stars and place a wreath on every veteran grave at Oak Dale. With your help this can be a reality! Pick up a wreath form at various businesses around Urbana: Champaign County Library, VFW Post 5451 and DAV Chapter 31, Chamber of Commerce, Walter & Lewis Funeral Home, Vernon Funeral Home, The Spotted Cow, Urbana Senior Center; or call me at 937-597-4446 to have a form sent through the mail. Please note: The cutoff date for ordering a wreath is December 2, 2020.

We also need volunteers to help place the wreaths on Dec. 19. This is a great way to fulfill 4-H, Scouts, and other volunteer requirements while serving our county and community. We welcome all volunteers. If you have purchased a wreath, come join us in laying wreaths on our beloved veterans’ graves who have served with honor and have passed on to rest in Oak Dale Cemetery. Even if your veteran friend or family member is buried elsewhere, you can place a wreath on a veteran grave in Oak Dale in his or her honor. Keep in mind that many of the graves have no family or friends left to have a wreath in honor of their sacrifice.

Our activities on Dec. 19 will begin at noon with a service honoring all veterans, and will include a 21-gun salute, the posting of colors, playing of Taps, and instructions as to where and how to place the wreaths. We look forward to your participation, and welcome all family members to come and take part in our celebration.

REMEMBER: “Our flag does not fly because the wind moves it. It flies with the last breath of each soldier who died protecting it.

Pat Detwiler

Local event organizer

Wreaths Across America