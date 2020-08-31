ELECTION LETTERS POLICY

Letters to the newspaper about the Nov. 3 election are welcome.

Writers are invited to submit letters of up to 100 words for a flat fee of $50 per letter. Letters may be sent for consideration to UDCLetters2020@aimmediamidwest.com. Writers who submit letters that are accepted for publication will be contacted for payment via credit card by the Urbana Daily Citizen staff. All letters must be prepaid prior to publication. Letters must include name, street and city address and phone number for verification of the writer’s identity.

The Urbana Daily Citizen reserves the right to reject any letter that does not meet standards of decency for a community newspaper.

The deadline to submit letters is October 19 at 5 p.m.

No phone calls will be accepted regarding this policy. Please send letters and any inquiries to UDCLetters2020@aimmediamidwest.com.