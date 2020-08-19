Ebert family asks for birthday honks

Local resident Janet Ebert is turning 85 on Saturday, Aug. 29. Due to the pandemic, we are unable to hold the party we wanted, so instead we’re asking people to join a procession in front of her house to honk and wave and wish her happy birthday.

We’re asking people to line up in the First Presbyterian Church parking lot at 116 W. Court Street at 4 p.m. with the procession proceeding down Court Street to 209 E. Court Street at 4:15 p.m..

Questions may be sent to James Ebert at gangrel_pri@yahoo.com.

James Ebert

Columbus