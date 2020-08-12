Vote rather than protest

Did you graduate from an American high school? If you did, then you took a “civics” or government course and learned about our republic, which is based on electing members of our governing bodies from your local mayor to our U.S. president. In the U.S.A., we elect all levels of our government. Then we abide by the laws we have elected them to enact. We don’t go out and protest, we respect their authority. Yes, we have a right to protest, and I will protect that right by voting, not protesting, every chance I get. Please vote in November and then accept those elected by your neighbors and yourself.

Eileen (Kay) Keller

Urbana