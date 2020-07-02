Leiker, Smith assets to our community

Three years ago we started a campaign to raise funds for a knight statue for Urbana University. In that time we have had the help of a number of donors. These individuals are listed in an add in today’s paper.

Two people not listed but were of tremendous help are Tammy Leiker and her office at UU and Dave Smith of Freshwater Farm of Ohio.

Tammy put in an inordinate amount of effort in working with the company making the knight and getting it shipped to our campus. This was a year or so in getting everything together.

Dr. Dave donated a large amount of scrap metal and old electrical wiring to be sold to help with the funding. He also loaned a large trailer as was needed. He is a tremendous asset to our community.

Bob Cawley

Urbana