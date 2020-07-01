Local group disagrees with AP Stylebook

Elana Schor’s article “Abortion foes vent disappointment after Supreme Court ruling (Urbana Daily Citizen, Tuesday, June 30, 2020, p. 3) is an Associated Press contribution. First, we in the pro-life movement not only defend unborn life but also condemn euthanasia and assisted suicide. Our title “pro-life” is Scriptural: John 10:10, “I have come so that they may have life and have it to the full,” as Christ said.

Elana Schor wrote that “Abortion opponents vented their disappointment and fury on Monday after the Supreme Court issued a 5-4 decision to strike down a Louisiana law that would have outlawed abortion access.” That may have been a tangential effect, but actually the law was requiring that abortion clinics must have admitting privileges to a nearby hospital in case the abortion procedure went wrong. Its intent was to protect women who had undergone abortions from internal damage and bleeding.

The journalists who write for the AP will find they must use “anti-abortion” rather than “pro-life,” and if they do not, editors will make the change (Rachel Alexander, “How the AP Stylebook censors ‘pro-life’ and other conservative words”, The Hill, July 9, 2017). But the Urbana Daily Citizen does not need to copy that kind of closed-mindedness in its headline, which could read “Pro-lifers show disappointment with Supreme Court ruling.” And fury? We at Champaign County Right to Life have never known a pro-lifer who was furious with the pro-abortion supporters since pro-lifers know that only persistence, persuasion, and prayer will stop the killing of babies.

Sincerely

David George and Members

Champaign County Right to Life