Once something is bearable, debate is over

This is a quote from Dan Hodges, a British political commentator: “In retrospect, Sandy Hook marked the end of the U.S. gun control debate. Once America decided killing children is bearable, it was over.”

This, I’m afraid, will be the outcome of the George Floyd incident. Once America decided strangling a man on TV for 8 minutes was bearable then the debate about police brutality was over. The protests were loud and long, but the Republican-controlled Senate came out with a very watered down set of standards, making both choke holds and no-knock gun raids dependent on circumstances. Not “never again,” period.

Dorothy Yoder

Urbana