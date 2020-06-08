Rural health care systems at risk

I am very concerned with the future of our rural healthcare system. The COVID-19 crisis has had a dramatic effect on areas like ours, who simply do not have the large margins or deep reserves to keep us afloat. The restrictions on non-essential procedures cut off most revenue streams to help preserve PPE and projected beds. As we now know, this never came to fruition, but the financial health of our health care systems is now at risk.

As Congress continues to deliberate on emergency relief, I ask Senator Portman and Congressman Jordan to consider protections for rural health care systems for continued patient access and care to regions like ours.

Audra Bean

Urbana