Death of a pregnant woman involves 2 persons

The Urbana Daily Citizen reported “2 Springfield residents killed in Friday crash” (Saturday, March 28, p. 2). The obituaries on the Jackson-Lytle Funeral Home page for Jacob Smith and Ashlynn Dooley (who both died) says three died in the crash. Ashlynn was pregnant with “Baby Peanuts,” and probably the driver of the pick-up truck who crossed the center line on Urbana-Moorefield Road and struck Ashlynn’s car last Friday will be charged with three fatalities. That is because the State of Ohio recognizes that the death of a pregnant woman involves two persons. As a long-time friend of James Smith, Jacob’s father, and as an acquaintance of Jacob, I wish to express my condolences to James and his family on their terrible loss.

David George

Champaign County Right to Life