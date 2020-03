I would like to endorse Steve Hess for Champaign County Commissioner. Steve has always been active in finding ways to improve the quality of life throughout our community. I have served on several boards with Steve and have always been impressed not only with his knowledge of issues but with the recommendations and application of the solutions. Please join me in supporting Steve Hess in his reelection so he can serve us again as Champaign County Commissioner.

Pat Thackery

Urbana