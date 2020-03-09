Thompson supports Burroughs, Cassady

From other voters I hear reasoning such as, “I am voting for him because he has been in office forever.” Or, “I was friends with his Granddad or Dad.” These are not reasons to vote for someone. We should take a hard look at what will better serve us as a community.

Our church had a break-in last summer and the response time was 3 hours. The deputy that finally arrived stated she was the only deputy on the road that day. That needs fixed.

Change is good. I am supporting Chad Burroughs for sheriff and Tim Cassady for commissioner.

Dale Thompson

Mechanicsburg