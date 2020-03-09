Olga Wright supports Burroughs

As we raise our children, what do we care about first? Our children’s safety, of course! Safety from drugs and violence with the confidence, that if trouble happens, those who violate the law will be always be punished and our children and grandchildren will always be protected.

I urge you to vote for fearlessness, integrity, high professionalism and patriotism, which is proved not by words, but by serving the country and the law at the risk of your life. I urge you to vote for Chad Burroughs.

Olga Wright

Mechanicsburg