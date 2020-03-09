Purk supports Logwood, Cassady

It is my distinct pleasure to endorse Stacey Flora Logwood and Tim Cassady. Both are candidates for County Commissioner.

Stacy brings a vast amount of practical experience to the table, as she has worked in numerous capacities in our county, all related to serving our citizens. One thing she has never lost is her genuine concern for all people.

Tim, a long-time public servant, is an energetic, caring man who has an uncanny ability to know the right thing to do!

Proud to say l urge you to vote for both!

Bill Purk

Urbana