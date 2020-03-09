Roger Wright supports Burroughs

I have talked to leaders in our county. I was surprised how many said we need to change our Sheriff. One of those was a Deputy Sheriff.

I want a Sheriff who grew up the old fashioned way… on a family farm where character traits are learned early. I want a Sheriff who calls a spade a spade, not some politically correct crap, one who has extensive experience in fighting drug trafficking. There is no better experience than having worked undercover in illegal drug trade.

Chad Burroughs is the man this county needs. I beseech you to vote for him.

Roger Wright

Mechanicsburg