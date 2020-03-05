Poe supports Hess

I am writing in support of Steve Hess for Champaign County Commissioner. Steve is a life-long resident of the county. His desire to serve the citizens of Champaign County is unequalled by none.

I had the pleasure of working with Steve for several years in the commission office and can attest to his outstanding character, strong ethics, knowledge of the laws which the Commissioners must abide, and completely understands the county budgetary system including budgets and appropriations.

I would encourage you to cast your vote for Steve Hess for Champaign County Commissioner on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

Carolyn Poe

Urbana