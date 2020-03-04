Stroud supports Melvin

I am writing this letter in support of Sheriff Matt Melvin. I was working at the sheriff’s office when Sheriff Melvin started, he has always been very respectful and kind when it comes to everything and everyone. He is an all-around great guy. I have seen him grow through his career at the Sheriff’s office. And though it has been many years since I have been retired (19 years) I still and will always consider him a great guy and consider him a great friend. My friends and family will always support Sheriff Melvin, and hope you do the same.

Sincerely.

Chuck Stroud

Retired Detective Sergeant of Champaign County Sheriff’s Office