Sanderses support Burroughs

We are excited to announce our support of Chad Burroughs for Champaign County Sheriff.

Chad has worked hard to build the skills and credentials necessary to bring experience and integrity to the office of sheriff that the people of Champaign County deserve.

Chad has 30 years in law enforcement ranging from working undercover, as a deputy, and internationally training police in Afghanistan and Kosovo.

Please join us in voting for our son, Chad Burroughs, for sheriff on March 17.

Dr. Don and Kristen Sanders

Mad River Township