Talebi supports Melvin

I am writing to express my strong support to re-elect Sheriff Matthew Melvin in the upcoming Republican primary election on March 17, 2020. During Sheriff Melvin’s 25 year career in law enforcement he has been on the frontline in our community working to protect our county and keep us safe. Sheriff Melvin has worked his way up through the ranks as a Corrections Officer, Patrol Deputy, Sergeant and Chief Deputy. In my opinion Sheriff Melvin is the most qualified candidate for Sheriff. Join me in supporting Sheriff Melvin and let’s keep his experience working hard for Champaign County.

Regards,

Kevin Talebi

Champaign County Prosecuting Attorney