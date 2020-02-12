Retired sheriff endorses Melvin

As a member of the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office for over 25 years and the former sheriff, I have total confidence in Sheriff Matt Melvin. All of my family live in Champaign County and I have great interest that the sheriff’s office is in competent and professional hands. Sheriff Melvin, a 24-year veteran of the office serving as a road patrol deputy, sergeant, chief deputy and elected twice as sheriff, has faced many challenges involving life and property while faithfully enforcing the laws and protecting the citizens of Champaign County. I am supporting and encouraging my family to support Sheriff Melvin.

Respectfully,

Paul W. Williams

Former Sheriff & Deputy Director of Major Crimes

For the Ohio Attorney Generals Office