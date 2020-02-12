Retired captain endorses Melvin

As a 33-year veteran of both Clark and Champaign County Sheriff’s Offices, I know what experience it takes to serve as a veteran sheriff, like Sheriff Matthew R. Melvin. Sheriff Melvin is a lifelong resident of Champaign County and has served the Sheriff’s Office for over 24 years, achieving each promotion during his career for his knowledge and experience. Sheriff Melvin has proven his leadership abilities, always making a personal commitment to keep communities, schools and citizens safe.

I am honored to stand by Sheriff Melvin and urge the citizens of Champaign County to support him in his campaign.

David A. Rapp

Retired Chief Deputy Clark County

Retired Captain Champaign County