Deskins supports Melvin

Sheriff Melvin has obtained unprecedented cooperation from county commissioners examples include: Commissioners and county school districts agreed to fund School Resource Officers.

His leadership has provided specific services for senior citizens and has worked with organizations such as Farm Bureau to enhance crime reporting/prevention programs.

Sheriff Melvin is the only candidate with a proven track record of outstanding accomplishments for our county residents. I encourage all voters to join me in support and vote for the re-election of Sheriff Matt Melvin on March 17, 2020.

David L. Deskins

Urbana