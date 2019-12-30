Urbana Chapter DAR thanks ‘Wreaths Across America’ donors

It is with great joy and satisfaction that we thank you for your participation in our “Wreaths Across America” project. Its success is due to your willingness to make such generous contributions to the project.

We especially would like to thank the Spriggs Wing Post 5451 VFW and DAV Chapter 31 for outstanding participation in providing a color guard, and generosity above and beyond the norm regarding numbers of wreaths purchased. We thank the Urbana High School Band for providing our bugle players. We thank the VFW Auxiliary Post 5451, Urbana Lions Club, The Champaign County Auditors Department, Family Choices, Inc., Perpetual Federal, Judge Brett Gilbert, The Hall Company, Ms. Holly Henson, Mr. & Mrs. Dwight Paul, Mr. & Mrs. Allen Maurice, and Mrs. Carolyn Spellman for their multiple purchases of wreaths.

If one wreath was purchased, it was significant to our efforts and we were able to place 600 plus wreaths because of those efforts. We hope to continue this program for many years to come; so if you were not able to participate this year, you will have other opportunities to do so. We will begin the 2020 Campaign in January and continue the solicitation through the year until next December. Look for our posters and order blanks at the Chamber of Commerce, the Champaign County Public Library, the Veteran Posts, Funeral Homes, The Spotted Cow, The Depot, First Presbyterian Church office, and other local businesses around Urbana.

Finally, and very importantly, we thank the Urbana Citizen for its coverage of our project from beginning to end, and its willingness to insert announcements in the paper whenever we asked—plus on site coverage the day we laid the wreaths.

Patricia Detwiler, Project Chairman

Kim Snyder, Chapter Regent