Candlelight Tour a success

What a beautiful day it was for the 2019 Candlelight Tour of Homes. It was great to see some of the 300-plus attendees and hear how they’ve enjoyed the long-standing tradition of participating in the tour. The graciousness of the Wears, McIntosh, Miller/Joy, Cave and Collier families and friends provided a nice tour experience and the opportunity to see some great Christmas decorations! It was nice of the YMCA to be a part of their 20th anniversary celebration as well. Many thanks to the Cancer Association of Champaign County members, volunteers and sponsorship of numerous local businesses. Their support makes this tour possible. The excellent coverage from the Urbana Daily Citizen and the Community Spotlight by THE BULL 106.9 are greatly appreciated. The autographed, framed Jack Nicklaus collage (donated by Steve Stout) was won by Mary Lee Gecowets and the “Angels’ Wings” Christmas Wreath (donated by Brenda Williams) was won by Kitzy Randall. Again, I’d like to THANK the community for the supporting our mission providing help to the cancer patients of our community!

Brett Evilsizor, President

Cancer Association of Champaign County