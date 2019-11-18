Habitat board thanks participants

Habitat for Humanity Champaign County Ohio has recently completed their 11th home. We would like to sincerely thank hundreds who have partnered with us in this build…individuals, churches, businesses, purveyors of love and nutrition…and surrounding counties..Miami, Clark and Logan in particular.

Over the years the support for our mission has seen an increase. We owe that to prayer, the generosity of the human heart, and the excellent public relations articles provided by the Urbana Daily Citizen. Our mission is simple..We seek to put God’s love into Action, bringing people together to build homes, communities and HOPE! On behalf of the HFHCCO Board of Directors we give thanks to our supporters…and revel in the JOY of seeing a family in their new home.

Respectfully submitted by Marcia Balmut Ward on behalf of the Habitat for Champaign County Ohio Board of Directors:

– Dan and Marge Baker, Jim Ballard, Jessica Betts, Rev. Ray Branstiter, Dr. Keith Bowman, Rick Finkbine, Rob and Michele Johnson, Tim Schneider, Frank Segreti, Ginny Stanley, Greg and Marcia Ward, Julie Beard Urquhart and Jim Zaborowski