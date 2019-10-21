Whitley Turner supports Mitchell

As a professor, Ph.D. candidate, former Graham school-board member, and parent, education matters greatly to me. I know the importance of board members whose only focus is what’s right for students. That’s why I’m voting for Alan Mitchell for Graham’s Board of Education. While Alan and I sometimes had different opinions, he earned my highest respect as I saw how willing he was to listen to others, do his homework, learn, and, most importantly, stand up for what’s best for the kids—period. You can trust Alan to tell it like it is and think about students first. Thank you.

Michelle Whitley Turner

St. Paris