George supports Bean

Urbana Mayor Bill Bean is a graduate of Urbana High School and Urbana University, where he majored in religion and philosophy. His family’s roots in Urbana go back to 1806, and several of his forebears fought in the Civil War. While mayor, Mr. Bean has worked, along with the City Council, to support local children, young adults, and the elderly. He has accomplished this by his interest in and involvement with the Urbana City Schools, the local Scouts and 4-H groups, and the Area Agency on Aging. He is also concerned for the poor and homeless. He deserves a third term.

David George

Urbana