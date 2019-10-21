Groby supports Urbana Wins candidates

According to the 2017 Census Bureau, one in five people living Urbana live in poverty. Communities like this have a school system that is not adequately supported through the tax base. There are fewer workers to support social programs that are under stress by the increasing number of people requiring them. A smaller tax base means less school funding and more burden on taxpayers. That’s why I support The Urbana Wins Team. They support tax incentives to raise wages, employment training for high school students and the unemployed, and streamlining regulations to support new businesses.

John Groby

Urbana