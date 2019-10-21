Miller supports Mitchell for Graham board

I’m Duane Miller, and I’m writing to tell you why I’m voting for Alan Mitchell for Graham’s Board of Education. Alan and I served on Graham’s board together for seven years. Al does his homework, asks the hard questions that need asked, and says what he thinks whether he’s in public or behind closed doors. Al’s only motivation is to do what’s right for the kids. That’s why he worked so hard to get Graham to bus high-school kids again and that’s why he’s running for the board again. We need Al Mitchell on the Graham school board. Thank you.

Duane Miller

Urbana