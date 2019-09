My husband and I have known Bill Bean for many years. Bill was born and raised in Urbana and grew up on the South end of town. We know him to be hard working and dedicated to keeping Urbana a wonderful town to grow up in and live in. His only agenda is progress for our small town. This is clearly shown in all he and his appointed highly qualified City Manager have done for Urbana.

In small town government it is about the person. Bill Bean is that person.

Lynn Reich

Urbana