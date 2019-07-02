Former Graham board member decries transportation decision

My name is Al Mitchell. I was a Graham school board member from 2008 to 2015. Like many of you, I don’t think it’s right for the Graham school board to cut transportation to the students at the high school. The state gives Graham $380,000 a year for transportation, which is more than enough to cover the first semester of school until we can get some other members on the board who will do what needs to be done and not hold the students’ transportation hostage to try to get you to pass a levy.

For now, it’s up to you, the parents, to demand that a special board meeting be held to talk about getting transportation for the high school students this fall. Go to the meeting and take as many people as you can with you and let the board know that this is unacceptable.

I plan to do my part to help by running again for the board this year. I hope others will join me so we can do what’s right for the kids.

Al Mitchell

St. Paris