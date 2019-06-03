Kudos to Rep. Vitale

On Wednesday May 29, 2019, the Ohio House of Representatives passed, with bi-partisan support, the Ohio Clean Air Program – HB6. Among the several provisions of this bill are:

-Remove the current fee on our electric bills due to Ohio’s 2008 clean energy mandates. This fee averages $4.68 per month.

-Replace this fee with a $1 per month fee for residential customers. This money will support Ohio’s nuclear clean energy and already approved solar projects greater than 50 watts.

-Allow a referendum process for voters in unincorporated townships to accept or reject wind projects for their township.

-Eliminate Ohio’s energy mandates that in 8 years require Ohio utilities to get 12.5% of their power from renewable sources.

-Eliminate all energy subsidies in 6 years.

Bottom line, HB6 promotes clean energy sources, reduces residential electric fees, and allows local voters, not Columbus bureaucrats, to determine if an industrial wind farm is right for the area.

Kudos to Representative Nino Vitale, Chairman of the House Energy and Natural Resources Committee, and all the members – both Democrat and Republican – who voted for this bill. The bill now goes to the Ohio Senate for consideration.

Barbara Behling

Urbana Township