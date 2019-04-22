Vote for WL-S tax renewal

Please join me in supporting the WL-S Income Tax Renewal with your Yes vote. The success of WL-S lies not just in the quality of the programs offered and the district staff, but also in the strength of the relationship between the district and the community. Local school funding is a critical expression of that relationship. Since 1992, WL-S has provided a consistent, recognized high quality education experience without any increase in the local operational funding approach. Renewing the 1% Income Tax is the community’s opportunity to ensure that experience continues for our current and future students.

Jim Hoffman

West Liberty