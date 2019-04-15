CACC ‘Hearts’ campaign a success

The Cancer Association of Champaign County (CACC) wishes to express its deepest gratitude to the many citizens who donated to our annual “Hearts,” campaign this year. We especially want to thank the many businesses who participated, allowing us to place cans and display hearts throughout the county.

More than 90 cents of every dollar directly benefits cancer patients in our community, assisting them with the costs of treatment, medication, prosthesis, wigs, and transportation.

Your continued support allows us to help our friends and neighbors during this difficult journey.

For more information, please call 653-3899, visit our website at cancerassociationofchampaigncounty.org, or see our Facebook page.

Steve Pond and Teresa Hill

Chairpersons

CACC Hearts Committee