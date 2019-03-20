M’burg library asking for re-arranging help

The Mechanicsburg Public Library is finishing the exterior work and getting ready to begin on the interior. Watch for our new sign! The automatic doors are almost ready to ease your way in to visit us. Next, we will replace our lighting with healthier, energy efficient lights. We are replacing the carpet and painting the walls. We are asking your help to get ready for the workers. We aren’t moving the library but we are moving everything within the library! Stop by if you are able to lend us a hand.

Tammie Beers

Mechanicsburg Public Library