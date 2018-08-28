Who supports the 28th Amendment effort?

American Promise Ohio is working for a 28th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution to get unlimited and hidden money out of politics. We asked the two candidates for Congress in OH-4 to support this initiative.

Candidate Janet Garrett agreed to promote a 28th Amendment as a member of Congress. She said, “Big money and special interests corrupt decision making in Washington. I will proudly support initiatives, including a Constitutional Amendment, that will get dark money out of our politics once and for all and give power back to the people.”

Incumbent Rep. Jim Jordan would not schedule a meeting nor respond to phone calls and emails to discuss American Promise and the extent to which money influences his election campaign.

Janet Garrett supports reform. Remember this when you vote on November 6.

Sincerely,

Ellen Greene Bush

American Promise Ohio

Port Clinton