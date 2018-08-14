Reunion a sour experience

To the Committee of the recent UHS 1970’s Reunion:

For the past seven years my son has experienced poor health with many heart problems. At one point during this past year he was given only a few days to live by doctors at The Ohio State Wexner Medical Center. With expert medical care, he has recovered and is now living independently here in Urbana.

He was excited and looking forward to the 70’s reunion. However, when entering the party, he was rudely told at the welcoming table that the reunion was for 1970’s class members only.

He graduated in 1974. His money was accepted and he was admitted, but he was not given a name tag.

To be treated with such indifference after all he has been through was, in my opinion, totally unacceptable. What has happened to the friendly, hospitable people of our community? Too bad, reunion committee.

Janet Anderson

Urbana