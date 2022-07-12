Working hard all summer long

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is one in a series of outreach columns from the Champaign County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

Summer 2022 is just as busy as ever at the Champaign County Board of Developmental Disabilities (CCBDD).

In the Early Intervention program, staff are taking advantage of children being home for the summer in order to complete home visits and assist families with strategies to aid their child’s development. Early Intervention staff include specialists, coordinators, and therapists in the areas of physical, occupational, and speech therapies.

Our Community Education and Outreach Department is busier than ever. Not only are they managing their typical day-to-day work, but they are also assisting more people to become Direct Support Professionals. CCBDD pays for all training and assists with navigating the certification process for anyone interested in working directly with people with developmental disabilities. The CEO Department is also busy assisting the people we serve with vocational and recreational events. There are lots of opportunities in the summer for fun events, so our staff have been working diligently making sure no one misses out.

Our Service and Support Administration (SSA) Department works hard throughout the year, and summers are no exception. Residential, day programs, and vocational services do not take summer breaks, so our SSAs work every day to make sure the people we serve have what they need to live healthy, safe, and meaningful lives.

We are also gearing up for our annual Touch a Truck event. This is a free event held in the parking lot of 224 Patrick Avenue on July 15th from 10 am to 2 pm. Stop by for a hands-on opportunity to explore heavy machinery and meet the people who work behind the wheel. We will be there with free hot dogs, chips and waters! This is a great, free community event, and we hope to see lots of people there.

For more information on what CCBDD offers, please visit our website at www.champaigncbdd.org and make sure to follow us on Facebook.

Wenning https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/07/web1_Leigh-Anne-Wenning-Photo-1-.jpg Wenning

By Leigh Anne Wenning

Leigh Anne Wenning is the superintendent of Champaign County Board of DD.

Leigh Anne Wenning is the superintendent of Champaign County Board of DD.