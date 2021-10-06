Witness held Oct. 3

On Sunday, Oct. 3, eighty-three people gathered on Monument Square between 2 and 3 p.m. to witness against and pray for an end to abortion. They were from 13 different churches in Champaign County and Springfield, and four pastors attended (Grant Cordell, Urbana Freewill Baptist; Matthew Lee, St. Mary’s; Jeff Richards, Riversong Worship Center; Brian Wonn, First Baptist, Urbana). Six more people were at prayer for the Witness in a local church. Champaign County Right to Life wishes to thank all who gathered, especially the numerous witnesses to unborn life from St. Mary’s, Riversong, and Only Believe, and also those many parents who brought their children along. Dozens of motorists and truckers passed by and sounded their horns in support of the pro-lifers’ messages on their placards.

Pictured are two groups of pro-lifers on Monument Square this past Sunday.

The 2020 figures for Ohio abortions show an increase over 2019: 20,605 vs. 20,102. Abortions performed on white Ohio women fell by about 5% in that period but increased on African-American women. Of the 20,605 abortions in 2020, 44.7% (9,210) were of black babies, and Akron had the worst total for those.

For Champaign County, the abortion figure (30 deaths) remained the same as 2019.

Participants gather on Oct. 3.