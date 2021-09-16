Celebrating Constitution Week

Editor’s note: Urbana Chapter DAR invites all to the 4 p.m. Sept. 17, Constitution Week Program and Bell-Ringing Ceremony at Freedom Grove, located near the southwest corner of South U.S. Route 68 and state Route 55. Bells are welcome. The DAR submitted information briefs concerning the U.S. Constitution to be published leading up to and during Constitution Week (Sept. 17-23):

September 17 through 23 commemorates the signing of the Constitution of the United States of America. You might have even heard the phrase, “That’s unconstitutional” or “That’s my constitutional right!” Many times Americans believe that sayings and phrases are in our Constitution, but they really aren’t. Let us celebrate Constitution Week September 17-23 by resolving to be better-informed and responsible citizens. Read the Constitution!

Next (This) week, September 17 – 23, is Constitution Week, the 234rd anniversary of the signing of this great document. Did you know that nowhere in the Constitution does it say, “It’s a free country”? Amendment 1 of the Constitution does NOT include the words “freedom of expression” but over time it has been ruled to include limits to the freedom of speech/press/assembly for defamation, perjury, contempt of court, hate speech, size of public demonstrations, trade secrets, noise pollution, classified information and treason. Study the Constitution, know your rights, and know what it says and does not say.

-This announcement was provided by the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Briefs submitted by Judith Henson of Urbana Chapter DAR’s Constitution Day Committee.

